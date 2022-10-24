It’s an appealing income play to consider eMagin Corporation (EMAN)

After finishing at $0.80 in the prior trading day, eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) closed at 0.87, up 8.90%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0712 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558900 shares were traded. EMAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9297 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EMAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2014, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when Koch Mark A bought 5,000 shares for $0.62 per share. The transaction valued at 3,087 led to the insider holds 41,666 shares of the business.

Koch Mark A sold 2,558 shares of EMAN for $1,703 on Jun 01. The CFO now owns 36,666 shares after completing the transaction at $0.67 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Olivier Prache, who serves as the SVP of the company, sold 2,738 shares for $0.67 each. As a result, the insider received 1,823 and left with 3,783 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, eMagin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 108.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EMAN has reached a high of $2.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7080, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9078.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 228.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 224.1k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 76.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.67M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EMAN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.71M with a Short Ratio of 11.19, compared to 3.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.91%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EMAN, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 25, 2012 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 17, 2012. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2006 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EMAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.05M, up 5.60% from the average estimate.