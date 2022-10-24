It’s an appealing income play to consider FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

The price of FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) closed at 2.11 in the last session, up 0.48% from day before closing price of $2.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 896677 shares were traded. FTCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FTCI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $2 previously.

On May 23, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on May 23, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when ARC Family Trust sold 34,000 shares for $2.11 per share. The transaction valued at 71,740 led to the insider holds 17,157,357 shares of the business.

ARC Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTCI for $107,000 on Oct 19. The 10% Owner now owns 17,191,357 shares after completing the transaction at $2.14 per share. On Oct 18, another insider, ARC Family Trust, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $2.30 each. As a result, the insider received 115,000 and left with 17,241,357 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTCI has reached a high of $11.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6270, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2047.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FTCI traded on average about 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 100.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.41M. Insiders hold about 28.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FTCI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.07, compared to 3.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.33% and a Short% of Float of 7.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $32.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.2M to a low estimate of $29.96M. As of the current estimate, FTC Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $44.15M, an estimated decrease of -26.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $241.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $196.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $220.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $270.52M, down -18.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $566.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $767.2M and the low estimate is $388.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 156.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.