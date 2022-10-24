It’s an appealing income play to consider Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI)

After finishing at $2.46 in the prior trading day, Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTI) closed at 2.29, down -6.91%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1084477 shares were traded. SNTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4577 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 07, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 30.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNTI has reached a high of $10.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4360, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3095.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.68M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SNTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 137.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.12, compared to 47.43k on Jun 14, 2022.