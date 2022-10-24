It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) stock

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) closed the day trading at 5.87 up 5.01% from the previous closing price of $5.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 884331 shares were traded. NTCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NTCO, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on October 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $8 from $7 previously.

On March 09, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On June 15, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Natura’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTCO has reached a high of $15.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NTCO traded about 667.34K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NTCO traded about 811.25k shares per day. A total of 689.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 689.79M. Shares short for NTCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 1.15M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.44B, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.57B and the low estimate is $7.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.