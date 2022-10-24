It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) stock

The closing price of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) was 0.27 for the day, up 3.69% from the previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0095 from its previous closing price. On the day, 654209 shares were traded. VERO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2550.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VERO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 09, 2020, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On October 20, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On July 06, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on July 06, 2020, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Della Penna Domenic bought 60,000 shares for $0.59 per share. The transaction valued at 35,403 led to the insider holds 126,663 shares of the business.

Georgiadis Anna bought 12,782 shares of VERO for $9,083 on Sep 12. The VP, Global HR now owns 12,782 shares after completing the transaction at $0.71 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Serafino Domenic, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 37,500 shares for $0.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,304 and bolstered with 1,008,758 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERO has reached a high of $2.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4348, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9017.

Shares Statistics:

VERO traded an average of 584.15K shares per day over the past three months and 275.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.42M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VERO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 508.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.44, compared to 550.62k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.23M to a low estimate of $29.66M. As of the current estimate, Venus Concept Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.83M, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $126.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $126.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $105.62M, up 20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $148.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $155.9M and the low estimate is $142.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.