KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) closed the day trading at 12.82 up 6.21% from the previous closing price of $12.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 592615 shares were traded.

For a better understanding of KLXE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

On April 03, 2019, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 03, 2019, with a $35 target price.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when ROBERTSON CORBIN J JR sold 4,430 shares for $7.22 per share. The transaction valued at 31,985 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

ROBERTSON CORBIN J JR sold 18,891 shares of KLXE for $132,269 on Mar 23. The Director now owns 4,430 shares after completing the transaction at $7.00 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, ROBERTSON CORBIN J JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 47,384 shares for $7.16 each. As a result, the insider received 339,146 and left with 23,321 shares of the company.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29.

Over the past 52 weeks, KLXE has reached a high of $13.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.18.

Over the past 3-months, KLXE traded about 243.60K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KLXE traded about 343.86k shares per day. A total of 11.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.39M. Insiders hold about 13.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KLXE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.16M with a Short Ratio of 4.91, compared to 1.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.92% and a Short% of Float of 10.47%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$3.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.