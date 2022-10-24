PBTS (Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) closed at 0.17 in the last session, down -4.93% from day before closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0087 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5029460 shares were traded. PBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1731 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1610.

We take a closer look at PBTS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.11.

Over the past 52 weeks, PBTS has reached a high of $2.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0006, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6816.

According to the various share statistics, PBTS traded on average about 4.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.81M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 111.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.60M. Insiders hold about 19.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.78% stake in the company. Shares short for PBTS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 0.84, compared to 7.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.51%.

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.