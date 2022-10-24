The name Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 3.35, down -14.76% from its previous closing price of $3.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1514088 shares were traded. RVPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RVPH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Narayan Prabhu bought 50,000 shares for $1.66 per share. The transaction valued at 83,000 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Narayan Prabhu bought 50,000 shares of RVPH for $60,670 on Jun 30. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.21 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVPH has reached a high of $4.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1738, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7936.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RVPH traded 1.66M shares on average per day over the past three months and 944.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.95M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RVPH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 502.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.43, compared to 135.05k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.32% and a Short% of Float of 4.90%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$0.54.