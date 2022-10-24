The name Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.89, up 0.53% from its previous closing price of $1.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 895993 shares were traded. SPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9084 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7750.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPRO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on September 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $8 from $2 previously.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 22, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when Aquilo Capital Management, LLC sold 1,901,796 shares for $2.25 per share. The transaction valued at 4,279,612 led to the insider holds 3,419,435 shares of the business.

Shukla Sath sold 6,017 shares of SPRO for $5,378 on Aug 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 56,064 shares after completing the transaction at $0.89 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, Aquilo Capital Management, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 39,727 shares for $5.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 207,971 and bolstered with 5,321,231 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRO has reached a high of $18.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4146, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3274.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPRO traded 7.71M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.43M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 557.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.28, compared to 1.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.8 and a low estimate of -$1.02, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.17 and -$3.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.79. EPS for the following year is -$1.84, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.18 and -$2.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.26M, down -69.50% from the average estimate.