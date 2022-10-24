There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) can be one of them

The closing price of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) was 2.80 for the day, down -1.41% from the previous closing price of $2.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537857 shares were traded. MNMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8502 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MNMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on August 26, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

On August 10, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.

On May 04, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on May 04, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Barrow Robert sold 1,220 shares for $3.11 per share. The transaction valued at 3,794 led to the insider holds 252,300 shares of the business.

Karlin Dan sold 640 shares of MNMD for $3,757 on Sep 27. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 266,478 shares after completing the transaction at $5.87 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, Karlin Dan, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 565 shares for $5.51 each. As a result, the insider received 3,113 and left with 267,118 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNMD has reached a high of $44.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.3305, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.2786.

Shares Statistics:

MNMD traded an average of 1.35M shares per day over the past three months and 898.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.17M. Insiders hold about 12.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.61% stake in the company. Shares short for MNMD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.08, compared to 35.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 4.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.23.