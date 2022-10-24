There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Schlumberger Limited (SLB) can be one of them

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) closed the day trading at 50.41 up 10.33% from the previous closing price of $45.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 35305569 shares were traded. SLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $59.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV sold 12,032,500 shares for $17.00 per share. The transaction valued at 204,552,500 led to the insider holds 23,069,461 shares of the business.

Rennick Gavin sold 10,759 shares of SLB for $502,424 on May 26. The President New Energy now owns 38,044 shares after completing the transaction at $46.70 per share. On May 19, another insider, Beumelburg Katharina, who serves as the Chief Sustainability Officer of the company, sold 4,200 shares for $40.28 each. As a result, the insider received 169,197 and left with 519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Schlumberger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLB has reached a high of $49.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLB traded about 12.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLB traded about 14.82M shares per day. A total of 1.41B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.41B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SLB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 25.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.36, compared to 26.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Dividends & Splits

SLB’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.70, up from 0.50 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.94. The current Payout Ratio is 29.60% for SLB, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.02 and $1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.98. EPS for the following year is $2.72, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.84 and $2.57.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $6.92B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.07B to a low estimate of $6.57B. As of the current estimate, Schlumberger Limited’s year-ago sales were $5.28B, an estimated increase of 31.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.23B, an increase of 27.50% less than the figure of $31.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.88B, up 26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.84B and the low estimate is $28.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.