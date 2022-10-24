There is a good chance Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) closed at 0.10 in the last session, down -10.18% from day before closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0117 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1361747 shares were traded. KTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1148 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1025.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KTRA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Hoffman Robert E. bought 55,000 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 25,795 led to the insider holds 55,000 shares of the business.

Praill Anthony Scott bought 28,700 shares of KTRA for $19,430 on Dec 08. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 37,186 shares after completing the transaction at $0.68 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Zarrabian Saiid, who serves as the Head of Strategic Partnerships of the company, bought 38,109 shares for $0.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,298 and bolstered with 55,500 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTRA has reached a high of $1.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1388, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2630.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KTRA traded on average about 3.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.77M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 80.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.57M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KTRA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 384.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.25, compared to 425.54k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 0.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.03.