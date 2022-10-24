There Is Still Room For Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) closed the day trading at 7.28 up 0.28% from the previous closing price of $7.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2444487 shares were traded. AMTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on July 15, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when BLOCK JOHN R sold 55,165 shares for $12.12 per share. The transaction valued at 668,445 led to the insider holds 34,462 shares of the business.

Simon Timothy Alan bought 1,000 shares of AMTX for $12,210 on Dec 20. The Director now owns 6,000 shares after completing the transaction at $12.21 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, FOSTER ANDREW B, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 9,533 shares for $23.09 each. As a result, the insider received 220,117 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMTX has reached a high of $23.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.87.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMTX traded about 693.91K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMTX traded about 904.41k shares per day. A total of 34.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.98M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.77M with a Short Ratio of 7.96, compared to 5.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.68% and a Short% of Float of 18.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.18 and -$2.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $262M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $210.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $240.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $211.95M, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $333.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $394.39M and the low estimate is $266.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.