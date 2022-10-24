There Is Still Room For Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) closed the day trading at 0.52 up 58.64% from the previous closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1921 from its previous closing price. On the day, 79072063 shares were traded. CYTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6755 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4731.

For a better understanding of CYTO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 115.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTO has reached a high of $3.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3527, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7523.

Over the past 3-months, CYTO traded about 271.18K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CYTO traded about 8M shares per day. A total of 14.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.61M. Insiders hold about 10.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CYTO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 383.93k with a Short Ratio of 1.37, compared to 443.95k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.