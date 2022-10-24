There Is Still Room For Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS) closed the day trading at 8.37 up 6.08% from the previous closing price of $7.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 661455 shares were traded. VLRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VLRS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on June 06, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On February 16, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $23 to $26.

On August 31, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $22.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on August 31, 2021, with a $22 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLRS has reached a high of $21.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VLRS traded about 574.97K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VLRS traded about 399.71k shares per day. A total of 116.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.00M. Insiders hold about 8.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VLRS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.34, compared to 2.74M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.27, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.21 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 86.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.69B and the low estimate is $2.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.