There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Aditxt Inc. (ADTX).

As of close of business last night, Aditxt Inc.’s stock clocked out at 3.00, down -2.28% from its previous closing price of $3.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3327640 shares were traded. ADTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Albanna Amro A. bought 1 shares for $20000.00 per share. The transaction valued at 20,000 led to the insider holds 1 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADTX has reached a high of $136.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.9174, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.4494.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADTX traded 2.59M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.93M. Insiders hold about 4.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ADTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 0.09, compared to 805.06k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.16% and a Short% of Float of 8.61%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $105k, up 39,652.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $116.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $116.88M and the low estimate is $116.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 180.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.