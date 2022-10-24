There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Confluent Inc. (CFLT).

In the latest session, Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) closed at 25.35 up 4.36% from its previous closing price of $24.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2142419 shares were traded. CFLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Confluent Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On June 09, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $27.

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $76.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Liu Ying Christina sold 401 shares for $24.32 per share. The transaction valued at 9,752 led to the insider holds 40,078 shares of the business.

Verbowski Chad sold 8,097 shares of CFLT for $196,919 on Sep 20. The SVP of Engineering now owns 347,832 shares after completing the transaction at $24.32 per share. On Aug 20, another insider, Liu Ying Christina, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 722 shares for $27.32 each. As a result, the insider received 19,725 and left with 40,479 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFLT has reached a high of $94.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CFLT has traded an average of 2.14M shares per day and 1.81M over the past ten days. A total of 278.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.82M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CFLT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.1M with a Short Ratio of 6.52, compared to 9.58M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.78% and a Short% of Float of 12.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.75. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 17 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $131.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $135.64M to a low estimate of $131M. As of the current estimate, Confluent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.67M, an estimated increase of 72.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $574.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $552.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $559.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $387.96M, up 44.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $752.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $784.75M and the low estimate is $718.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.