There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Tidewater Inc. (TDW).

In the latest session, Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) closed at 29.37 up 5.65% from its previous closing price of $27.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 845742 shares were traded. TDW stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tidewater Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when ROBOTTI ROBERT bought 560,224 shares for $17.85 per share. The transaction valued at 9,999,998 led to the insider holds 2,669,271 shares of the business.

Darling David E sold 25,000 shares of TDW for $646,750 on May 19. The EVP, COO & Chief HR Officer now owns 120,270 shares after completing the transaction at $25.87 per share. On May 16, another insider, ROBOTTI ROBERT, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $24.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,489,224 and bolstered with 2,101,472 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDW has reached a high of $28.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.56.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TDW has traded an average of 453.21K shares per day and 419.14k over the past ten days. A total of 46.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.52M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TDW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.62M with a Short Ratio of 3.99, compared to 1.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 5.27%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $426.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $426.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $426.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $371.03M, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $437.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $437.5M and the low estimate is $437.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.