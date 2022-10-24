There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE)

The closing price of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) was 35.84 for the day, up 6.22% from the previous closing price of $33.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1192571 shares were traded. DICE stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DICE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.60 and its Current Ratio is at 23.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On September 07, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.

On July 18, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on July 18, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,640,000 shares for $36.50 per share. The transaction valued at 59,860,000 led to the insider holds 6,848,911 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DICE has reached a high of $45.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.66.

Shares Statistics:

DICE traded an average of 819.42K shares per day over the past three months and 3.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.63M. Insiders hold about 4.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DICE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.88M with a Short Ratio of 6.22, compared to 4.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.38% and a Short% of Float of 20.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.6 and -$2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.14. EPS for the following year is -$3.16, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.53 and -$3.58.