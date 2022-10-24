There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding fuboTV Inc. (FUBO)

The closing price of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) was 3.68 for the day, up 1.38% from the previous closing price of $3.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9587033 shares were traded. FUBO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FUBO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $6.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.50 to $4.25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Janedis John bought 7,000 shares for $2.94 per share. The transaction valued at 20,580 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Gandler David bought 46,000 shares of FUBO for $137,075 on May 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,322,564 shares after completing the transaction at $2.98 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Horihuela Alberto, who serves as the Chief Growth Officer of the company, sold 161,454 shares for $7.56 each. As a result, the insider received 1,220,899 and left with 1,193,852 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUBO has reached a high of $35.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0990, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4236.

Shares Statistics:

FUBO traded an average of 16.55M shares per day over the past three months and 12.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 185.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.37M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FUBO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 49.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.81, compared to 42.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.99% and a Short% of Float of 28.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.47 and -$3.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.93. EPS for the following year is -$2.43, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.96 and -$3.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $234.4M to a low estimate of $222M. As of the current estimate, fuboTV Inc.’s year-ago sales were $118.3M, an estimated increase of 92.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $247.61M, an increase of 72.50% less than the figure of $92.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $261M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $229.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUBO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $638.35M, up 64.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.