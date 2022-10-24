There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) closed the day trading at 11.28 up 1.44% from the previous closing price of $11.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1254887 shares were traded. PUMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PUMP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $14 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when GOBE PHILLIP A sold 22,000 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 220,000 led to the insider holds 182,111 shares of the business.

Armour Spencer D III sold 32,931 shares of PUMP for $291,439 on Sep 06. The Director now owns 67,899 shares after completing the transaction at $8.85 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Armour Spencer D III, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 32,931 shares for $9.90 each. As a result, the insider received 326,017 and left with 67,899 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUMP has reached a high of $16.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PUMP traded about 1.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PUMP traded about 1.41M shares per day. A total of 104.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.68M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PUMP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.73, compared to 5.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.05% and a Short% of Float of 6.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.22 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $874.51M, up 44.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.