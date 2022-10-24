There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT)

The closing price of SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) was 0.53 for the day, down -0.25% from the previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0013 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1462022 shares were traded. SLQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5489 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5250.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLQT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $3.

Barclays reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Gunter Matthew Scott bought 24,300 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 25,175 led to the insider holds 400,649 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLQT has reached a high of $14.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1709, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7339.

Shares Statistics:

SLQT traded an average of 3.39M shares per day over the past three months and 1.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.50M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SLQT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.20, compared to 5.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.29 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $212.09M to a low estimate of $192.7M. As of the current estimate, SelectQuote Inc.’s year-ago sales were $188.45M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $156M, an increase of 4.70% less than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $158.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $153.28M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $842.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $813.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $826.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $937.82M, down -11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $965.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $878.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.