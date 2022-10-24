There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Vacasa Inc. (VCSA)

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) closed the day trading at 3.70 up 3.06% from the previous closing price of $3.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 983161 shares were traded. VCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VCSA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on October 03, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On February 16, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on February 16, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Breon Eric sold 289,673 shares for $4.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,167,382 led to the insider holds 567,889 shares of the business.

Breon Eric sold 143,564 shares of VCSA for $581,434 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 857,562 shares after completing the transaction at $4.05 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Breon Eric, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,600 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider received 18,400 and left with 1,001,126 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vacasa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCSA has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8554, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1392.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VCSA traded about 3.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VCSA traded about 1.52M shares per day. A total of 217.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.34M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VCSA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.65, compared to 7.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $889.06M, up 29.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.