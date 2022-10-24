This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR)

As of close of business last night, FingerMotion Inc.’s stock clocked out at 7.03, down -7.13% from its previous closing price of $7.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1997722 shares were traded. FNGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.80.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FNGR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Shen Martin Chung-Wen bought 4,806 shares for $2.02 per share. The transaction valued at 9,708 led to the insider holds 705,000 shares of the business.

Shen Martin Chung-Wen bought 194 shares of FNGR for $392 on Apr 26. The CEO now owns 700,194 shares after completing the transaction at $2.02 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 78.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNGR has reached a high of $9.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FNGR traded 3.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.64M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FNGR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.19, compared to 24.07k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.06% and a Short% of Float of 0.09%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.