Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN)

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) closed the day trading at 0.48 up 5.86% from the previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0263 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1027425 shares were traded. BBLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4420.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BBLN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On April 28, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.50.

On January 12, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on January 12, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBLN has reached a high of $16.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6033, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3471.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BBLN traded about 774.27K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BBLN traded about 1.7M shares per day. A total of 385.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.69M. Insiders hold about 44.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BBLN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.48, compared to 712.93k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$1.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $322.92M, up 231.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.