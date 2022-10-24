Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) closed the day trading at 0.60 up 6.60% from the previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0369 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9572236 shares were traded. FNHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7690 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FNHC, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNHC has reached a high of $2.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3488, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6996.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FNHC traded about 7.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FNHC traded about 29.92M shares per day. A total of 17.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.09M. Insiders hold about 19.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FNHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 57.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 142.59k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$2.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $63.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $63.03M to a low estimate of $63.03M. As of the current estimate, FedNat Holding Company’s year-ago sales were $48.82M, an estimated increase of 29.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.5M, an increase of 10.30% less than the figure of $29.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $245.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $245.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $245.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $183.3M, up 34.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $196.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $196.49M and the low estimate is $196.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.