Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of SenesTech Inc. (SNES)

The closing price of SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) was 0.23 for the day, down -19.54% from the previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0547 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2159735 shares were traded. SNES stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0821.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNES’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNES has reached a high of $1.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4242, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6150.

Shares Statistics:

SNES traded an average of 687.80K shares per day over the past three months and 4.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.27M. Insiders hold about 7.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SNES as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 35.32k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.19% and a Short% of Float of 0.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.73, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.73 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $600k, up 161.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.51M and the low estimate is $5.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 251.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.