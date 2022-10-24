Update from CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ): A steady trajectory

The closing price of CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) was 0.24 for the day, down -6.77% from the previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0176 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1640461 shares were traded. LOTZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2655 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1704.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LOTZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 16, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Peker Lev sold 657 shares for $0.34 per share. The transaction valued at 225 led to the insider holds 289,521 shares of the business.

Peker Lev sold 724 shares of LOTZ for $326 on Aug 24. The CEO now owns 246,449 shares after completing the transaction at $0.45 per share. On Jul 21, another insider, Peker Lev, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 78,971 shares for $0.47 each. As a result, the insider received 36,879 and left with 203,444 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOTZ has reached a high of $4.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3705, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9381.

Shares Statistics:

LOTZ traded an average of 1.56M shares per day over the past three months and 567.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.27M. Insiders hold about 26.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LOTZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.10, compared to 4.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 5.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.5M to a low estimate of $71.5M. As of the current estimate, CarLotz Inc.’s year-ago sales were $50.77M, an estimated increase of 40.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.3M, an increase of 10.70% less than the figure of $40.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOTZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $294.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $294.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $294.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $258.53M, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $302.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $302.4M and the low estimate is $302.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.