What shareholders can do to beat the market with Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) stock

As of close of business last night, Aptinyx Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.24, down -11.18% from its previous closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0302 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1837220 shares were traded. APTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.20 and its Current Ratio is at 16.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 27, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

On July 01, 2020, SunTrust started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.SunTrust initiated its Buy rating on July 01, 2020, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Miller Joan W. bought 17,700 shares for $2.83 per share. The transaction valued at 50,091 led to the insider holds 17,700 shares of the business.

RIEDEL NORBERT G bought 100,000 shares of APTX for $223,000 on Dec 06. The CEO now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.23 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, KHANNA ASHISH, who serves as the CFO AND CBO of the company, bought 45,000 shares for $2.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 101,700 and bolstered with 420,040 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTX has reached a high of $3.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3866, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3230.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APTX traded 361.11K shares on average per day over the past three months and 314.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.08M. Insiders hold about 12.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.60% stake in the company. Shares short for APTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 0.42, compared to 1.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.76, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$1.05.