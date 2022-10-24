What shareholders can do to beat the market with The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) stock

In the latest session, The Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE: SAM) closed at 402.28 up 19.67% from its previous closing price of $336.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+66.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 768030 shares were traded. SAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $405.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $352.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Boston Beer Company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 165.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $350.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when O’Boyle Carolyn L. sold 101 shares for $350.00 per share. The transaction valued at 35,350 led to the insider holds 2,476 shares of the business.

O’Boyle Carolyn L. sold 251 shares of SAM for $95,814 on Aug 03. The Chief People Officer now owns 2,593 shares after completing the transaction at $381.73 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Grinnell David L., who serves as the Vice President of Brewing of the company, sold 425 shares for $379.92 each. As a result, the insider received 161,466 and left with 1,611 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAM has reached a high of $547.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $287.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 345.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 366.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SAM has traded an average of 149.19K shares per day and 253.56k over the past ten days. A total of 12.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.36M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SAM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 763.05k with a Short Ratio of 5.38, compared to 643.89k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.21% and a Short% of Float of 9.31%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.26 and a low estimate of $4.41, while EPS last year was -$4.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.86, with high estimates of $2.84 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.86 and $8.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.67. EPS for the following year is $14.94, with 13 analysts recommending between $19.31 and $12.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $577.32M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $598M to a low estimate of $554.9M. As of the current estimate, The Boston Beer Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $531.45M, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $404.39M, an increase of 16.20% over than the figure of $8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $432M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $380.1M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, down -0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.44B and the low estimate is $2.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.