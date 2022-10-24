Which analyst expects Dave Inc. (DAVE) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Dave Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.32, down -1.63% from its previous closing price of $0.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0053 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1254507 shares were traded. DAVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3349 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3010.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DAVE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on April 25, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Wilk Jason bought 1,532,232 shares for $10.01 per share. The transaction valued at 15,329,981 led to the insider holds 1,532,232 shares of the business.

Section 32 Fund 1, LP sold 97,300 shares of DAVE for $35,330 on Sep 30. The 10% Owner now owns 92,352,107 shares after completing the transaction at $0.36 per share. On Sep 29, another insider, Section 32 Fund 1, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 400,974 shares for $0.35 each. As a result, the insider received 140,782 and left with 92,449,407 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAVE has reached a high of $15.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4612, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3614.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DAVE traded 5.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 950.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 371.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.93M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DAVE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.20, compared to 6.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $203.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $203.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $203.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $153.01M, up 32.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $260.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $260.86M and the low estimate is $260.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.