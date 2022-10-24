Which analyst expects Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) closed at 4.23 up 6.28% from its previous closing price of $3.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9324823 shares were traded. UEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Uranium Energy Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 12.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 14, 2020, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $1.50.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Speculative Buy rating on October 14, 2020, with a $1.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Uranium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 325.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 94.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UEC has reached a high of $6.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9254, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8883.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UEC has traded an average of 10.03M shares per day and 9.21M over the past ten days. A total of 345.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 339.49M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UEC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 51.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.71, compared to 46.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.08% and a Short% of Float of 18.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.5M and the low estimate is $25.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.