Why Is Applied Genetic (AGTC) Stock Increasing Pre-Market Today?

Following rumors of a buyout offer, shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASD: AGTC) were surging 63.85% to trade at $0.3934 in pre-market at the last check.

Who is purchasing AGTC?

A newly formed portfolio business of Syncona Limited (LON: SYNC), according to a final agreement agreed into by Applied Genetic (AGTC), will purchase AGTC.

Through a tender offer, Syncona will purchase Applied Genetic for around $23.5 million ($0.34 per share) at closing plus potential future aggregate cash payments of up to $50.0 million ($0.73 per share) in accordance with contingent value rights (CVRs).

The AGTC board of directors unanimously advises that once the tender offer is launched, AGTC shareholders tender their shares.

With the potential for future upside depending on the clinical performance of XLRP and other pipeline assets through CVRs, the transaction delivers an alluring upfront cash offer to shareholders at a premium of almost 42% to the current share price.

The leadership team and AGTC board considered all potential alternatives for moving AGTC-501 forward.

In light of the condition of the stock and other funding markets, AGTC anticipates considerable difficulties in continuing to fund operations after 2022.

According to AGTC, the deal would undoubtedly give its stockholders the most value.

How Syncona will execute the transaction?

A tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of AGTC common stock will be launched by an indirect subsidiary of Syncona Limited in accordance with the provisions of the definitive agreement. In the deal, there will be an initial cash payment of $0.34 per share of AGTC common stock (including common stock underlying restricted stock units and in-the-money stock options). In addition, one non-tradeable CVR will be given to AGTC equity holders for every share of AGTC common stock in the transaction. The fulfillment of specific milestones connected to transactions involving AGTC’s assets and regulatory and commercial milestones linked to AGTC’s goods will entitle the holders of the CVRs to payments totaling up to an additional $50.0 million.

How will AGTC carry out the transaction?

The board of directors of AGTC unanimously endorsed the deal, which is anticipated to conclude in the fourth quarter of 2022. The executive officers of Applied Genetic (AGTC) and all of the board members of AGTC entered into a tender and support agreement with regard to all of the shares of AGTC common stock and/or stock options held by such individuals (representing less than 1% of AGTC’s equity collectively). Each of these individuals agreed, among other things, to vote against any additional acquisition proposals for AGTC and, subject to certain exceptions, to tender such individual’s shares of AGTC common stock.