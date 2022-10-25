A correction may be in store for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shares?

In the latest session, Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) closed at 16.29 up 2.97% from its previous closing price of $15.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3287162 shares were traded. LBRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Liberty Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on July 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $25 from $21 previously.

On March 31, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when Wright Christopher A sold 200 shares for $17.27 per share. The transaction valued at 3,454 led to the insider holds 3,307,915 shares of the business.

Wright Christopher A sold 20,000 shares of LBRT for $323,200 on Oct 19. The Chairman of the Board & CEO now owns 3,308,115 shares after completing the transaction at $16.16 per share. On Oct 07, another insider, Wright Christopher A, who serves as the Chairman of the Board & CEO of the company, sold 1,901 shares for $15.15 each. As a result, the insider received 28,800 and left with 3,328,115 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRT has reached a high of $20.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LBRT has traded an average of 2.83M shares per day and 2.94M over the past ten days. A total of 186.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.73M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.76M with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 6.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 6.48%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LBRT is 0.20, from 0.00 in the trailing year.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.08 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.93 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.02B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $867.7M. As of the current estimate, Liberty Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $653.73M, an estimated increase of 55.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03B, an increase of 50.60% less than the figure of $55.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $892.3M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.47B, up 52.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.38B and the low estimate is $4.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.