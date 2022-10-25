A correction may be in store for Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares?

In the latest session, Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) closed at 66.71 down -0.91% from its previous closing price of $67.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1174274 shares were traded. MTDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Matador Resources Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $72.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on November 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Ehrman Monika U bought 200 shares for $51.51 per share. The transaction valued at 10,302 led to the insider holds 27,963 shares of the business.

Macalik Robert T bought 1,500 shares of MTDR for $53,250 on Dec 15. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 28,675 shares after completing the transaction at $35.50 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Adams Craig N, who serves as the EVP, COO – Land, Legal & Admin of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $35.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 71,100 and bolstered with 169,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Matador’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTDR has reached a high of $67.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTDR has traded an average of 1.26M shares per day and 1.29M over the past ten days. A total of 118.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.08M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MTDR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.03M with a Short Ratio of 6.85, compared to 8.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.64% and a Short% of Float of 10.92%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MTDR is 0.40, from 0.03 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.99 and a low estimate of $2.37, while EPS last year was $1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.83, with high estimates of $4.21 and low estimates of $2.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.66 and $10.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.27. EPS for the following year is $10.36, with 12 analysts recommending between $15.19 and $7.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $766.17M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $925M to a low estimate of $673.6M. As of the current estimate, Matador Resources Company’s year-ago sales were $390.51M, an estimated increase of 96.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $781.21M, an increase of 37.90% less than the figure of $96.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $976M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $682.02M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66B, up 82.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.39B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.