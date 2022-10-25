A glimpse at BlackRock Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) closed at 611.44 up 2.37% from its previous closing price of $597.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+14.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 947267 shares were traded. BLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $615.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $602.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BlackRock Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $540.

On October 11, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $700 to $585.

Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on March 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $725.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when McCombe Mark sold 1,360 shares for $739.79 per share. The transaction valued at 1,006,110 led to the insider holds 21,106 shares of the business.

FINK LAURENCE sold 44,500 shares of BLK for $30,465,056 on Aug 03. The Chairman and CEO now owns 563,771 shares after completing the transaction at $684.61 per share. On Jul 25, another insider, KAPITO ROBERT, who serves as the President of the company, sold 37,588 shares for $632.88 each. As a result, the insider received 23,788,680 and left with 226,680 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BlackRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLK has reached a high of $973.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $503.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 633.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 682.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BLK has traded an average of 751.23K shares per day and 1M over the past ten days. A total of 151.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.53M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BLK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 3.99, compared to 2.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 1.43%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BLK is 19.52, from 15.02 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34. The current Payout Ratio is 42.80% for BLK, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 04, 2007 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.12 and a low estimate of $7.6, while EPS last year was $10.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.6, with high estimates of $9.1 and low estimates of $8.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $34.99 and $32.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $33.63. EPS for the following year is $37.56, with 12 analysts recommending between $39.69 and $34.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.36B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.44B to a low estimate of $4.3B. As of the current estimate, BlackRock Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.05B, an estimated decrease of -13.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.57B, a decrease of -10.50% over than the figure of -$13.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.44B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.37B, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.86B and the low estimate is $18.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.