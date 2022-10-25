A glimpse at Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.32, up 0.93% from its previous closing price of $0.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0030 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2841416 shares were traded. VLON stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VLON’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLON has reached a high of $8.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3643, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0729.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VLON traded 447.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 215.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.73M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VLON as of Jul 14, 2022 were 140.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.20, compared to 29.93k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 2.54%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.