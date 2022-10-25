A glimpse at Vaxcyte Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) closed at 33.00 up 60.35% from its previous closing price of $20.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+12.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14470864 shares were traded. PCVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vaxcyte Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.90 and its Current Ratio is at 11.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2020, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Needham initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2020, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Wassil Jim sold 2,800 shares for $25.72 per share. The transaction valued at 72,017 led to the insider holds 42,344 shares of the business.

Fairman Jeff sold 5,000 shares of PCVX for $127,500 on Oct 11. The VP, Research now owns 296,227 shares after completing the transaction at $25.50 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, PICKERING GRANT, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $24.71 each. As a result, the insider received 247,147 and left with 157,830 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCVX has reached a high of $29.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PCVX has traded an average of 466.62K shares per day and 523.38k over the past ten days. A total of 60.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.14M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PCVX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.31, compared to 1.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 4.55%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.41 and -$2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.73. EPS for the following year is -$2.8, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.69 and -$2.96.