A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX)

The price of Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) closed at 0.36 in the last session, down -5.95% from day before closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0226 from its previous closing price. On the day, 684117 shares were traded. SNAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3887 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNAX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Boever Christopher J. bought 30,000 shares for $0.67 per share. The transaction valued at 20,100 led to the insider holds 2,633,969 shares of the business.

Boever Christopher J. bought 35,000 shares of SNAX for $23,100 on Aug 30. The CEO now owns 2,603,969 shares after completing the transaction at $0.66 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Christenson Gregory Stephen, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 75,000 shares for $0.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 48,750 and bolstered with 67,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAX has reached a high of $5.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5764, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3523.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNAX traded on average about 270.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 108k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 28.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.36M. Insiders hold about 16.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 361.54k with a Short Ratio of 1.11, compared to 180.98k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.65% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.76, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$1.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.08M, up 45.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $69.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $72.18M and the low estimate is $66.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.