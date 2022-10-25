ACCD (Accolade Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Accolade Inc.’s stock clocked out at 10.84, down -1.19% from its previous closing price of $10.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517386 shares were traded. ACCD stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACCD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On August 12, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on August 12, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Barnes Stephen H. sold 113 shares for $11.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,246 led to the insider holds 122,374 shares of the business.

HILTON MICHAEL W sold 78 shares of ACCD for $860 on Oct 17. The Chief Innovation Officer now owns 129,006 shares after completing the transaction at $11.03 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, SINGH RAJEEV, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 216 shares for $11.03 each. As a result, the insider received 2,383 and left with 151,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACCD has reached a high of $40.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.38.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACCD traded 657.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 631.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.98M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ACCD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.37M with a Short Ratio of 7.16, compared to 4.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.13% and a Short% of Float of 6.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.83, while EPS last year was -$0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.15 and -$6.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.53. EPS for the following year is -$1.98, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.97 and -$2.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACCD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $364M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $354.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $359.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $310.02M, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $407.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $420M and the low estimate is $398.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.