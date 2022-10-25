AMC (AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) closed at 6.36 in the last session, down -2.00% from day before closing price of $6.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14286585 shares were traded. AMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 12, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $7.50 from $11 previously.

On November 04, 2021, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when COX CHRIS A sold 12,000 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 300,000 led to the insider holds 1,250 shares of the business.

MCDONALD JOHN D sold 25,000 shares of AMC for $597,625 on Mar 31. The EVP, US OPERATIONS now owns 1,463 shares after completing the transaction at $23.91 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, FRANK ELIZABETH F, who serves as the EVP & CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $29.91 each. As a result, the insider received 598,240 and left with 4,168 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMC has reached a high of $28.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMC traded on average about 49.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 21.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 516.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 515.70M. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 96.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.01, compared to 113.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.61% and a Short% of Float of 18.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.53B, up 71.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.49B and the low estimate is $4.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.