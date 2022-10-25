American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) closed the day trading at 14.10 up 2.84% from the previous closing price of $13.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 32719678 shares were traded. AAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AAL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $26.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Raja Vasu sold 1,851 shares for $13.59 per share. The transaction valued at 25,155 led to the insider holds 80,006 shares of the business.

Raja Vasu sold 12,678 shares of AAL for $189,916 on Aug 11. The SVP, Chief Commercial Officer now owns 82,453 shares after completing the transaction at $14.98 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has reached a high of $22.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.58.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AAL traded about 32.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AAL traded about 45.16M shares per day. A total of 650.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 642.10M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AAL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 77.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.67, compared to 89.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.85% and a Short% of Float of 13.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.27 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.88B, up 60.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.47B and the low estimate is $47.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.