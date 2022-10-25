An average trading volume for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $36.85 in the prior trading day, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) closed at 37.28, up 1.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2345428 shares were traded. DELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DELL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On April 01, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $68 to $61.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on March 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Scannell William F sold 27,536 shares for $40.20 per share. The transaction valued at 1,106,947 led to the insider holds 343,835 shares of the business.

Whitten Anthony Charles sold 107,905 shares of DELL for $5,146,714 on Aug 17. The Co-Chief Operating Officer now owns 774,352 shares after completing the transaction at $47.70 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Rios Brunilda, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 5,969 shares for $50.95 each. As a result, the insider received 304,121 and left with 18,985 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DELL has reached a high of $61.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.77M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 739.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.09M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DELL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 8.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.73 and a low estimate of $1.57, while EPS last year was $2.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.65, with high estimates of $1.74 and low estimates of $1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.37 and $6.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.05. EPS for the following year is $7.5, with 17 analysts recommending between $8.93 and $6.95.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $26.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.82B to a low estimate of $26.22B. As of the current estimate, Dell Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.13B, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.55B, a decrease of -6.50% less than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.78B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $107.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $101.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $106.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.23B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $107.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110.99B and the low estimate is $102.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.