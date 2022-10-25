An average trading volume for JFrog Ltd. (FROG) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $25.11 in the prior trading day, JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) closed at 24.74, down -1.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 601172 shares were traded. FROG stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FROG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 497.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 30, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On July 07, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when Simon Frederic sold 45,000 shares for $22.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,029,460 led to the insider holds 5,612,134 shares of the business.

Shlomi Ben Haim sold 50,000 shares of FROG for $1,248,650 on Oct 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 5,304,683 shares after completing the transaction at $24.97 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Simon Frederic, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 45,000 shares for $21.03 each. As a result, the insider received 946,395 and left with 5,657,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FROG has reached a high of $42.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 614.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 642.77k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 98.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.08M. Insiders hold about 19.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FROG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.48, compared to 4.41M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.13 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $65.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $66M to a low estimate of $65M. As of the current estimate, JFrog Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $48.6M, an estimated increase of 34.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FROG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $278.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $274.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $277.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $206.68M, up 34.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $351.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $362.1M and the low estimate is $334.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.