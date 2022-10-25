An average trading volume for Salesforce Inc. (CRM) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $160.17 in the prior trading day, Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) closed at 160.65, up 0.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6215129 shares were traded. CRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $161.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $158.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on October 17, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on September 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Benioff Marc sold 2,300 shares for $158.21 per share. The transaction valued at 363,875 led to the insider holds 27,761,368 shares of the business.

Benioff Marc sold 2,300 shares of CRM for $364,436 on Oct 20. The Chair and Co-CEO now owns 27,761,368 shares after completing the transaction at $158.45 per share. On Oct 19, another insider, Benioff Marc, who serves as the Chair and Co-CEO of the company, sold 2,300 shares for $153.68 each. As a result, the insider received 353,473 and left with 27,761,368 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Salesforce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 300.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRM has reached a high of $311.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $137.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 158.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 183.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.73M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 997.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 967.42M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CRM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.99, compared to 14.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 35 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $1.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.86 and $4.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.75. EPS for the following year is $5.8, with 44 analysts recommending between $6.42 and $4.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 45 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.49B, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 44 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.16B and the low estimate is $35.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.