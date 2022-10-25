An average trading volume for Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $1.42 in the prior trading day, Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) closed at 1.44, up 1.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 657311 shares were traded. WDH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2750.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WDH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on September 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $2.10 from $2 previously.

On March 25, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $2.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WDH has reached a high of $2.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 392.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 306.96M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.00% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WDH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $623.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $390.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $498.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $503.08M, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $539.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $626.54M and the low estimate is $455.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.