An investigation into Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s technical aspects

The price of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) closed at 68.93 in the last session, up 0.82% from day before closing price of $68.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1291316 shares were traded. ARES stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARES’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 31, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $92.

On January 25, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $97.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on January 25, 2022, with a $97 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 200,000 shares for $1.47 per share. The transaction valued at 294,920 led to the insider holds 50,671,580 shares of the business.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 200,000 shares of ARES for $317,020 on Oct 13. The 10% Owner now owns 50,471,580 shares after completing the transaction at $1.59 per share. On Oct 12, another insider, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $1.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 326,860 and bolstered with 50,271,580 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARES has reached a high of $90.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARES traded on average about 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 175.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.10M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ARES as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.32, compared to 2.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ARES is 2.44, which was 1.67 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.97.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.43 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.18. EPS for the following year is $4, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.38 and $3.66.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $608.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $649M to a low estimate of $571.9M. As of the current estimate, Ares Management Corporation’s year-ago sales were $523.4M, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $663.59M, an increase of 31.60% over than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $722.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $590.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.21B, down -34.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.74B and the low estimate is $3.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.