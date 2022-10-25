An investigation into OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s technical aspects

The price of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) closed at 0.51 in the last session, down -18.10% from day before closing price of $0.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1130 from its previous closing price. On the day, 648533 shares were traded. OCFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4727.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OCFT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

HSBC Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCFT has reached a high of $3.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9271, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4224.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OCFT traded on average about 360.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 194.54k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 389.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 329.66M. Insiders hold about 15.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OCFT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 8.99, compared to 4.14M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $161.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $161.88M to a low estimate of $161.88M. As of the current estimate, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $168.13M, an estimated decrease of -3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.84M, an increase of 12.70% over than the figure of -$3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $186.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $186.84M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $747.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $720.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $734.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $635.52M, up 15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $880.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $924.43M and the low estimate is $838.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.