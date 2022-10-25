An overall feel about Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) closed at 7.33 down -2.14% from its previous closing price of $7.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1346269 shares were traded. ERAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Erasca Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.10 and its Current Ratio is at 17.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERAS has reached a high of $20.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.56.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ERAS has traded an average of 582.73K shares per day and 645.15k over the past ten days. A total of 120.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.00M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ERAS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.86M with a Short Ratio of 31.39, compared to 15.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.01% and a Short% of Float of 20.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$1.51, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$2.11.