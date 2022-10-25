An overall feel about Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) closed at 47.76 up 0.72% from its previous closing price of $47.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1128358 shares were traded. MUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Murphy Oil Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on May 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $51.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when MURPHY ROBERT MADISON sold 30,000 shares for $48.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,440,000 led to the insider holds 1,643,616 shares of the business.

MURPHY ROBERT MADISON sold 40,000 shares of MUR for $1,860,000 on Oct 20. The Director now owns 1,673,616 shares after completing the transaction at $46.50 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, COLLINS T JAY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $40.32 each. As a result, the insider received 201,610 and left with 10,137 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Murphy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUR has reached a high of $47.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.43.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MUR has traded an average of 1.42M shares per day and 1.48M over the past ten days. A total of 155.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.50M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MUR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.35, compared to 7.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.21% and a Short% of Float of 7.62%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MUR is 1.00, from 0.62 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.00. The current Payout Ratio is 17.30% for MUR, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 02, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1158:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.75 and a low estimate of $1.29, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $2.52 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.7 and $4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.9. EPS for the following year is $7.91, with 12 analysts recommending between $12.38 and $5.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $884.04M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $728M. As of the current estimate, Murphy Oil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $549.64M, an estimated increase of 60.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.3B, up 51.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.02B and the low estimate is $3.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.